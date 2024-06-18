WFIN invites you to the Riverside Civic Concert Series at the Allen P. Dudley Memorial Band Shell at Dick Daugherty Plaza in Riverside Park, presented by the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts.

Concerts are on Wednesday nights beginning at 7.

If you are unable to attend, WFIN will broadcast each performance on Sunday mornings at 11.

You can also visit the WFIN Music Audio Archive, presented by Coldwell Banker/Flag City, and listen to a podcast of each concert, plus past years.

Please note, in the event of inclement weather on the day of a performance, the concert will be moved inside to the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts.

2024 Schedule