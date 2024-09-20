‘Safety City’ Event Held In Tiffin

(From the Tiffin Police Department)

Another GREAT event linking together the education community, law enforcement, and members of our community!

This educational program is designed for elementary students, particularly those in kindergarten through third grade, to learn essential safety rules.

Throughout the week, kids explored important topics like road safety, bicycle safety, pedestrian awareness, and fire safety.

Hosted by the amazing officers from the Tiffin Police Department and the dedicated crew from Tiffin Fire/Rescue Division – Safety City transforms the Lincoln Pre-K School gym into a miniature city, providing hands-on learning in a fun and interactive way. This year’s event ran from Monday, September 16th through Friday, September 20th.

A special shout out to Tiffin City Schools, Tiffin Calvert Schools, Tiffin Columbian High School Leadership Program, the Tiffin Police Citizens Academy Alumni, and all the other volunteers who make this event possible. Your support makes a real difference in teaching our kids how to stay safe!

Huge thanks to Sergeant Jared Watson and the Tiffin PD team along with everyone at Tiffin Fire/Rescue Division for putting together another successful Safety City!

Chief David Pauly