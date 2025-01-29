Scholarship Opportunities Available Through Findlay Kiwanis

(From the Kiwanis Club of Findlay)

The Kiwanis Club of Findlay is now accepting applications for the annual scholarship program.

Established in 1974, the Fred Brucklacher Memorial Scholarship supports Hancock County students in their pursuit of higher education.

Since its inception, over $216,000 has been awarded.

In 2025 scholarships will be available in three categories:

-$2,500 for graduating seniors pursuing a bachelor’s degree

-$2,500 for graduating seniors pursuing a two-year degree or technical certificate

-$2,500 for current college students

Scholarship recipients are selected based on a combination of financial need, academic achievement and rigor, extracurricular activities, and community involvement. Detailed information is available at https://findlaykiwanis.org/scholarships.

The application deadline is March 31, 2025.

Chartered in 1920, the Kiwanis Club of Findlay is open to those who want to make a difference in their community and world. A snapshot of the community, with members from all walks of life and at every step of the career ladder, Kiwanians are unified in the belief that children and their communities benefit from the efforts of a proficient group of caring and involved volunteers.