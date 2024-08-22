Sheriff’s Office Holding Citizen’s Academy

(From the Wood County Sheriff’s Office)

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office will be holding its annual free Citizen’s Police Academy!

Thursday Evenings – starting Sep 5, 2024 through November 21, 2024.

Classes are held from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Class size is limited, so reserve your space today!!!

Join us to learn about the operations of the Wood County Sheriff’s Office and the duties of the Office of the Sheriff.

RSVP (space is limited) to complete an application contact Deputy Holland no later than August 29, 2024 by calling 419-354-9088 or email at [email protected]