Sheriff’s Office Locates Missing Nursing Home Resident

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said a person missing from a nursing home was located with the help of a drone thermal camera.

The sheriff’s office said the male resident left on foot from Autumn Court Nursing Home in Ottawa on Wednesday night and staff couldn’t locate him.

Authorities responded to help in the search and the sheriff’s office utilized its drone which located the individual in the back yard of a nearby residence.

The individual was not injured but was transported to a hospital for evaluation.