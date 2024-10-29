State Officials Focusing On Election Security

(ONN) – State officials are focusing on ensuring that everyone’s vote is secure ahead of Election Day on November 5.

Ohio’s Secretary of State Frank LaRose says there are multiple security steps in place to prevent hacking and tampering with voting machines.

Polls are open for early voting daily through Sunday, November 3, but hours vary every day.

To vote early head to your county board of elections and bring a valid photo ID such as your driver license, passport, or state-issued ID.

The remaining early voting times at the Hancock County Board of Elections are below.

October 29 – 7:30 am to 8:30 pm (absentee ballot application deadline – last day to mail absentee ballot)

October 30 thru November 1 – 7:30 am to 7:30 pm

November 2 – 8:00 am to 4:00 pm

November 3 – 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm