State Route 103 Pathway Dedicated In Bluffton

(From the Bluffton Lions Foundation)

About 35 supporters joined to dedicate the Bluffton Lions Way State Route 103 Path dedication Tuesday afternoon. Special music was given by a Bluffton High School Ensemble; Bluffton Administrator, Jesse Blackburn introduced Chris Hughes, ODOT District Deputy Director who congratulated the many pathway partners. Mayor Richard Johnson and Council President Jerry Cupples added their kudos and thanks. The MC for the event was Jackie Bourassa, the Bluffton Lions Foundation President.

Many donors, individuals, corporations, state agencies, and board members celebrated by cutting a ribbon and unveiling a recognition sign.

The State Route 103 Path connects numerous food vendors near the I-75/SR 103 interchange with the Village of Bluffton. Its construction represents a major improvement to the corridor entering the Village.

The State Route 103 Path is part of a master-plan to create 9.3 miles of class I pathway that completely encircles the Village of Bluffton and connects the 6 major recreation areas. The Bluffton Lions Foundation and the Bluffton Pathway Board have been consistently working on the master-plan for over 15 years. Completed pathways include Lions Way County Line Path; Augsburger Path; Bently Road Path; Bently Road North Path; Parkview Path and the Original Lions Way – on the Norfolk Southern Railway bed.

Community support is the reason these pathways exist; there have been extraordinary efforts and giving in Bluffton along with several major gifts and grants to make these paths a reality. ODOT and several other government agencies were instrumental in the SR 103 Path development.