Students Participate In ‘The Amazing Shake’

(From Liberty-Benton Local Schools)

What an amazing day to be a 4th grader at Liberty-Benton!

Twenty 4th-grade students participated in Round 2 of The Amazing Shake, showcasing their communication and leadership skills with 20 community members.

Through stations, they demonstrated hard work and preparation, and we couldn’t be prouder of their efforts!

In no particular order, congratulations to the top 5 students moving on to Round 3:

Vada Weininger

Stella Singer

Micarah Moore

Dylan Gray

Hudson Matheny

These talented students will compete again on February 21, where we’ll crown the 2025 Liberty-Benton Amazing Shake Champion!

Stay tuned for the excitement!