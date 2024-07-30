Summer ArtWalk Coming Up In Downtown Findlay

(From Visit Findlay)

Findlay ArtWalk will be happening in Downtown Findlay from 5-9 p.m. this Friday, August 2nd.

Whether with friends or solo, stroll from place to place to take in the local art scene.

Enjoy work from local artists/artisans, live music and good vibes!

For more information head to:

visitfindlay.com/artwalk

ArtWalk, a favorite event in Findlay, is an event taking place four times a year – the first Fridays in February, May, August, and November.

This is a free event that is open to the whole family.