Summer ArtWalk Coming Up In Downtown Findlay
(From Visit Findlay)
Findlay ArtWalk will be happening in Downtown Findlay from 5-9 p.m. this Friday, August 2nd.
Whether with friends or solo, stroll from place to place to take in the local art scene.
Enjoy work from local artists/artisans, live music and good vibes!
ArtWalk, a favorite event in Findlay, is an event taking place four times a year – the first Fridays in February, May, August, and November.
This is a free event that is open to the whole family.