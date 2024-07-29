The Meadows Of Ottawa Expanding

(From Trilogy Health Services)

Trilogy Health Services has announced an investment to expand senior living services at The Meadows of Ottawa. The investment aims to address the growing demand for senior living accommodations and services. It is part of a bigger investment the company is making across the Midwest to senior living and assisted living services in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, and Ohio.

As part of the Ottawa expansion, Trilogy will add 30 new patio homes to The Meadows of Ottawa, which is scheduled to begin in the spring of 2025.

“Amidst a landscape where senior living options are sparse, our new addition stands as a beacon of opportunity and growth,” said James Sherry, Executive Director of The Meadows of Ottawa. “With unparalleled market potential and a commitment to exceptional care, we are proud to introduce this addition to meet the evolving needs of our residents.”

In the past five years, The Meadows of Ottawa has maintained a 95.5% occupancy rate, underscoring the increasing demand for senior living facilities and services

“Trilogy continues to innovate and find new ways to meet our local seniors where they are,” said Leigh Ann Barney, President and CEO of Trilogy Health Services, “Our goal is to deliver a comprehensive continuum of care in underserved markets while expanding options in our established communities. We look forward to launching these exciting developments, creating new career opportunities, and meeting the growing demand for high-quality senior living accommodations and care.”

In addition to the investment at The Meadows of Ottawa, Trilogy is also set to break ground on the following expansions:

Sylvania, Ohio: Trilogy will add 26 new independent-living patio homes for seniors at The Lakes of Sylvania. The expansion is projected to start in July 2024.

Portage, Michigan: Trilogy will break ground on a new campus in Portage, Michigan, in August 2024. The campus will feature 49 skilled nursing units, 42 assisted living units, and 12 memory care assisted living units.

Harrodsburg, Kentucky: Trilogy will add 32 new patio homes and a clubhouse at The Willows at Harrodsburg. The expansion is expected to begin in September 2024.

Mooresville, Indiana: Trilogy will construct a second-story addition at The Springs at Mooresville, adding 32 new assisted living units. The expansion is projected to begin in September 2024.

Greenfield, Indiana: Trilogy will add 14 patio homes to Springhurst Health Campus. The expansion is scheduled to begin in October 2024.

Noblesville, Indiana: Trilogy will expand The Prairie Lakes Health Campus with 24 new patio homes and a clubhouse. The expansion is projected to begin in the spring of 2025.

“At Trilogy, our mission is to be the best healthcare company in the Midwest,” said Peter Massey, Senior Vice President of Development and Facilities Management for Trilogy Health Services. “Our growth strategy focuses on expanding access to comprehensive care within our regional markets. Additionally, adding new patio homes provides more options for seniors looking to downsize and find a supportive community.”

To download a map and rendering for The Meadows of Ottawa, click here.

