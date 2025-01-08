Trojan Club Ball Drop Coming Up

(From Findlay High School)

It’s that time again….get ready to purchase your sports balls for the upcoming Trojan Club Ball Drop! This will be our 3rd year holding this fundraiser and we couldn’t do it without amazing Trojan fans like you. We appreciate your support, once again, in making this event a success and can’t wait to see who walks away winners!

We are less than 2 weeks away from the 2025 Ball Drop – happening after the Boys Varsity Basketball game vs The Fremont Little Giants on January 17th, 2025! You DO NOT need to be present to win.

We hope to make this year bigger and better with more sports balls sold and great prizes in addition to the $2,500 Grand Cash Prize!

This is one of several Trojan Club Fundraisers which support Findlay Trojan Athletic programs and we need your help to spread the word. All of Trojan Country can participate and help make this event a great success in support of our student-athletes and coaches!

Go Trojans! Here is the link below to purchase!

https://docs.google.com/…/1HUgaPg…/viewform…