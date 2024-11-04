Trojans Robotics Teams Readying For Tournament

(From Findlay City Schools)

Last week, our Trojan Robotics Teams made waves in their first inter-district scrimmage at Glenwood Middle School!

With 18 teams and 65 of our Trojan Engineers battling it out (from Findlay High School, Glenwood Middle School, and Donnell Middle School!) the competition was fierce! A huge shout-out to ‘The RAMS’ from Glenwood for snatching first place!

This weekend, our FHS teams are headed to Cleveland, taking on 80 other teams in an epic showdown.

Good luck to our squads: ‘Screws Loose,’ ‘Bananarchy,’ ‘Cache Only,’ ‘Happy Campers,’ ‘Hippo-Tron,’ and ‘Wunderkind Whales!’

Let’s bring home the victory!