‘Tunnel To Towers’ Exhibit A Profound Experience

(From the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation)

In the spring of 2024, Van Buren Local Schools received a $6,000 grant to bring the Tunnel to Towers Mobile 9/11 Exhibit to over 900 students from Cory-Rawson, Liberty-Benton, Riverdale and Van Buren.

Students met two retired New York City Fire Department captains who participated in rescue efforts at the World Trade Center site.

They were able to touch pieces of the building structure that were on display, see artifacts salvaged from the buildings, and learn about the individuals who lost their lives in the building collapse.

This experience profoundly impacted the students’ lives.