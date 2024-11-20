UF Students Awarded Business Affiliates Program Scholarships

(From the University of Findlay)

Ten University of Findlay students are the 2024-25 recipients of more than $60,000 through the Business Affiliates Scholarship Program. This University program offers academic scholarships to Oiler students who have graduated from a Hancock County high school or who are employed by Hancock County organizations.

This year’s scholarship recipients are: Emily Morehart, sophomore from Findlay, accounting major with a finance minor; Kelsie Ritzler, sophomore from Findlay, marketing major; Haleigh Gatchel, fourth year doctor of pharmacy program from Bluffton; Frankie Jones, junior from Forest, finance and accounting major; Maria Saltzman, junior from Alvada, wellness and health promotion major; Owen Styer, senior from Kenton, computer science major; Ashlyn Bohman, junior from Osgood, exercise science for pre-physical therapy major; Caylee Combs, senior from Delaware, pre-vet/animal science and English equestrian studies major; Jaylesiyah Barner-Moon, senior from Columbus, criminal justice major; and Marisa Supers, senior from Dennison, pre-vet/animal science major.

“We appreciate the many local businesses and organizations that are supporting, recruiting, and employing UF graduates,” said Madelynn Greenslade, ’21, UF director of annual giving, who coordinates the program. “Their efforts are developing the talents of new generations of Oilers who are becoming key contributors to our community and local workforce, creating lasting positive impacts.”

The program is administered by the University’s Business Affiliates advisory board, a group of nine Findlay and Hancock County business leaders working with the UF Advancement office. The 2024-25 board members are Erin Schwiebert, chair, O-I Glass; Brian Beltz, Beltz Home Service Co.; Laura Brown ‘07, ’09, Marathon Petroleum Corporation; Mark Cosiano ‘05, ’07, Whirlpool Corporation; Michael Epps, Citizens National Bank; Shawn Fultz ’95, Pfizer; Joshua Reams ’02, Millstream Area Credit Union; Thomas Wagner, Mass Mutual; and Austin Wilson, ’14, Hixon Zuercher Capital Management.

Schwiebert said the generous support of Business Affiliates members helps to ease the financial burden on students as they pursue their academic goals and future careers.

“The Business Affiliates program isn’t just a scholarship, it is a foundation for success and a testament to the endless possibilities when knowledge and industry converge,” she added.

The Business Affiliates Scholarship Program has secured more than $790,000 in scholarship contributions during the past 23 years and impacted the financial well-being of 370 UF students financially since its inception in 2001, Greenslade noted.

“We are so proud of our UF graduates who have developed into valuable members of our community,” she said.

For more information on Business Affiliates, visit the program website https://give.findlay.edu/corporate-engagement/ or call the UF Advancement Office at 419-434-4008.