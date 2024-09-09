UF Town & Campus Group Has New Officers

(From the University of Findlay)

New leaders are taking the helm this fall for the University of Findlay’s Town & Campus group – one of the oldest organizations at the University, promoting student success and goodwill among campus and community members.

Town & Campus started in 1960, when O.J. Wilson, president of then-Findlay College, organized a women’s auxiliary to serve as a liaison between the college and community.

The group hosted teas and offered bridge lessons for female students. Within a year, the women began raising money to support Findlay students with scholarships and emergency loans.

Today, 64 years later, Findlay Town & Campus enjoys a long history of supporting a variety of UF programs and scholarships. The organization is no longer just for women, but open to all. In 2009, they endowed a scholarship in honor of the organization’s 50th anniversary. Members also participate in campus activities such as International Night, a Thanksgiving dinner for international students, and a sale of wooden collectibles of campus buildings to fund the endowed scholarship.

Nondace Campbell, the new president of Town & Campus, is proud of her long-standing membership for almost half a century.

“This wonderful experience has provided an opportunity to continuously learn about University programs and achievements,” she said. “Through Findlay Town & Campus, I have been able to make friends in the community and have enjoyed working with them to support student activities, projects, and scholarships.”

Campbell, a Findlay resident, is a UF emerta professor who taught English and literature and retired in 2009.

She is joined on the executive board by Nancy Bickford, first vice president; Cindy Fitzpatrick, second vice president; Terri Hooper, secretary; and Monika Zimmerman, treasurer; who are all Findlay residents.

Findlay Town & Campus will open the academic year with its first meeting at 9:30 a.m., Monday, September 9, in the Virginia B. Gardner Fine Arts Pavilion’s Lape Hall.

The group meets monthly to hear from a speaker and learn about new campus programs and initiatives.

The meeting schedule for 2024-25 is:

October 14: Lauren Sandhu, biology instructor, on sustainability efforts on campus, including beehives and hoop house

November 11: Ray McCandless, D.A., chief project officer, on new campus technology

January 13, 2025: Jim Givens, athletic director, overview of Oiler teams

February 10, 2025: Dee Dee Spraw, director of admissions and events, and Erin Randall, director of undergraduate admissions, on student enrollment

March 10, 2025: Liz Sabel, associate vice president for student success, on Oiler Success Center programs

April 14, 2025: Performing arts performance

New members are welcome to attend. Membership dues are $20, and more information is available at www.findlay.edu.townandcampus or by calling Tiffany Koenig at 419-434-5560.