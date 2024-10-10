United Way ‘Downtown Restaurant Tour’ Coming Up

(From the United Way of Hancock County)

Local bars and restaurants will be serving up their tastiest bites during United Way of Hancock County’s annual Downtown Restaurant Tour, returning from 5-9 p.m. Nov. 7.

This self-guided tour features over 15 restaurants offering samples of their finest foods, beverages, desserts and more. Patrons prepurchase a ticket, or “Passport,” for $40 and travel through the downtown area at their leisure during this four-hour window, getting their Passport stamped at each location.

This event is expected to sell out, as only 400 Passports will be sold. All proceeds from Passport sales will be put toward fighting hunger across Hancock County, meaning that this year’s event alone will raise $16,000.

“The Downtown Restaurant Tour is a fun night out in downtown Findlay, showcasing so many great restaurants – you might even find your new favorite,” said United Way of Hancock County CEO Kelley McClurkin. “Since all of our proceeds go to the Halt Hunger Initiative, this event also shines a light on the need for food security in our community.” Passports can be purchased for $40 each through United Way’s website at www.uwhancock.org – click the Downtown Restaurant Tour link at the top right of the homepage.

Passports can be picked up starting Oct. 28 at the United Way office, 318 W. Main Cross, second floor. Business hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and elevator access is available in the back of the building.

Call 419-423-1432 for more information.