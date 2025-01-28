United Way Holding Card-Making Open House

(From the United Way of Hancock County)

Join us for a heartwarming open house!

Our volunteer center, Volunteers United, is hosting a card-making open house from 3-6 p.m. Feb. 5 and we would LOVE for you to be part of it!

We will be spreading some extra love this Valentine’s season by making cards of cheer and valentines to deliver to our senior population and veterans. It’s a simple but impactful way to brighten someone’s day!

Can’t make it in person? No problem! You can still help by making cards at home or letting the kiddos color a page for a good cause. Just let us know, and we’ll arrange a pickup or drop-off time!

Got extra cards or card-making supplies you’d like to donate? We’d be grateful for your contribution! Contact Mindy at 567-249-1844 or email us at [email protected].

Let’s come together to share some love and make this Valentine’s season extra special for those who need it most.

See you there!

United Way’s office is located at 318 W. Main Cross, above KanDu Studio.