University Of Findlay Names New Vice Presidents

(From the University of Findlay)

Brandon Heidepriem has been named vice president of information technology services and Rob Sauritch as vice president of business affairs and treasurer for the University of Findlay.

University of Findlay President Katherine Fell, Ph.D., believes both administrators are strong additions to her leadership team.

Heidepriem has been a UF employee for 11 years and served as interim vice president of ITS since May, replacing Dr. Ray McCandless, D.A., who was appointed as a UF chief project officer to help lead the UF-Bluffton University merger process.

“Brandon will continue to collaborate with campus leadership to align IT strategies with our overall goals and priorities, and he will explore emerging technologies to enhance UF’s digital environment as higher education continues to evolve,” President Fell said.

Sauritch brings more than 30 years of experience as a financial analyst and manager in higher education and private industry. Most recently he served for 13 years as the CFO/assistant dean of finance and facilities operations for the College of Fine Arts at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh.

“Rob has successfully overseen complex portfolios, facilities projects of all magnitudes, endowment management, and auxiliary enterprises.” President Fell noted. “His ability to balance fiscal responsibility with strategic vision has resulted in sustainable growth and operational excellence, experience that will help us to remain fiscally strong.”

As vice president of ITS, Heidepriem oversees all aspects of information technology services and infrastructure at UF, while ensuring that cybersecurity and data privacy practices are maintained. He also leads strategic planning and execution of IT initiatives to support academic, administrative, and operational functions.

Previously he served as UF’s assistant vice president of ITS since 2013. He also worked for Microsoft Corp. and for Plumbline Solutions Inc., a Microsoft Dynamics SL-focused consulting business. Heidepriem is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Bowling Green State University.

“I am committed to empowering our campus, leveraging technology to drive positive change, and fostering a culture of continuous improvement,” Heidepriem said. “Together, we will not only meet the challenges of today but also shape the digital landscape of tomorrow, ensuring that UF remains at the forefront of technological advancement and excellence.”

Sauritch explained that in his role of fiduciary responsibility to UF, he oversees the budget, audit, cash management, treasury, banking, insurance, and more.

“I see our Business Affairs team as the heart of University operations – and as the businessman and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie famously said, ‘My heart is in the work.’”

Sauritch earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting and economics from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, and a master’s of business administration from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh.

Pictured above, from left: Brandon Heidepriem and Rob Sauritch