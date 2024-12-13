Upcoming Traffic Shift On County Road 99

There will be a traffic shift on County Road 99 as part of the Interstate 75/County Road 99 interchange and corridor improvement project on the north end of Findlay.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says traffic will shift to the south side of County Road 99 from Speedway Drive to North Main Street on Wednesday, December 18 to complete drainage work on the north side.

One lane of travel will be maintained in both directions.

The Interstate 75/County Road 99 project is reconstructing the interchange with a diverging diamond design and upgrading the County Road 99 corridor between Technology Drive and North Main Street.