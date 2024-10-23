Van Buren Local Schools Receives AgCredit Grant

(From Van Buren Local Schools)

On Tuesday, October 22, AgCredit representatives Dean Recker, Regional Lending Manager, and Allison Walton, Mortgage Loan Originator, visited Van Buren High School to present an $8,000 check to the Agriculture Education department, one of 10 recipients of the 2024 AgCredit Mission Fund grant.

Agriculture Education teacher Hailey Cunningham initially received a grant from CASE 4 Learning, an inquiry-based agricultural curriculum, to attend a CASE certification workshop at Montana State University last summer. Once certified, she applied for the AgCredit grant to purchase the classroom materials needed to implement the CASE curriculum, including Go Direct pH and other sensors, a tower garden, and Lab-Aids equipment.

FFA members Mia Leatherman (Treasurer), Abria Mosser (Animal Care Manager), Elle Mosser (Community Coordinator), Lydia Ponn (Reporter), Tyler Price (Sentinel), and Camden Voland (Vice President) received the check on behalf of the Van Buren FFA and Agriculture Education program.

The mission of AgCredit, which serves 18 counties in Northern Ohio, “is to create lifelong opportunities for our customers and employees by striving to be the premier cooperative lender and employer in our rural communities,” and we appreciate the opportunities they have given to our Van Buren students and staff through this grant.