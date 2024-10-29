The upcoming Veterans Empowerment Fall Fair provides an opportunity for area veterans and their families and friends to learn about local resources, helpful organizations, and employment opportunities.

The event will be held on Saturday, November 2 on the campus of Owens Community College from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Community Education & Wellness Center.

A range of resource organizations will have information booths with representatives available to tell visitors about their programs in areas ranging from wellness and finances to home/environment, growth, and life resources.

The Veterans Empowerment Fall Fair is open to the public. Free lunch will be provided.

For more information, visit hancockveterans.com or call 419-424-7036.