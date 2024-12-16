Winter Education Programming At MCPA

(From the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts)

Marathon Center for the Performing Arts is thrilled to announce its diverse and dynamic winter education programming for 2025.

Visual Art Clubs : This program offers a variety of arts and crafts projects during a six-week course this winter. Students in each age group will engage in many different 2D and 3D projects in a variety of mediums including clay, paint, printmaking, drawing, and more. Programming is available for students in grades K-12.

Homeschool and Preschool Music Classes : This program offers a variety of art types such as singing, dancing, and stories. We’ll use our imaginations to build confidence, musicality and early literacy skills! Programming is available for ages 2 through 13.

Musical Theatre Dance Classes : Join us for an exciting and informative dance class that will allow students to gain an understanding in developing their skills through movement, proper technique, building confidence, and increasing dance vocabulary. Programming is available for students in grades 6-8 this winter.

One Act Playwriting: Students in grades 6-12 will learn the basics of playwriting including brainstorming ideas, developing characters, using 3-act structure in shorter plays, and formatting scripts for production and competition. Students will also share their work in class and will learn how to give and receive feedback.

Expressions, Connection and Confidence, Oh My! : Students in grades K-2 will learn to express themselves using their bodies, faces and voices and connect those skills to tell the story on the stage. Focus will be on creative dramatics to develop expression and confidence.

Registration for all programs is now open. For detailed descriptions, schedules, and to register, please visit MCPA.org/Register.

For more information, contact Marathon Center for the Performing Arts Ticket Office by calling 419.423.2787 ext. 100 or visiting MCPA.org. Marathon Center for the Performing Arts is located at 200 W. Main Cross St, Findlay. Box Office hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.