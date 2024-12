Winter Spirit Week At Findlay City Schools

(From Findlay City Schools)

It’s a big last week before Winter Break in Trojan Country!

In addition to Winter Spirit Week, don’t forget our two-hour early release on Friday for teachers to finish end-of-quarter grades!

Monday, December 16: Rudolph and Grinch (Red and Green)

Tuesday, December 17: Winter Wonderland (blue, white, snowflakes)

Wednesday, December 18: Holiday Cheer (Holiday accessories—hats, socks, etc…)

Thursday, December 19: Holiday Sweaters (FCS Preschool Only: Fancy Day)

Friday, December 20: Long Winter’s Nap (Pajama Day)