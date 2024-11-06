Woman Injured In Findlay Crash

The Findlay Police Department says a woman was injured in a crash that occurred when a vehicle pulled out in front of her.

Police say Brianna Albert, 21, of Findlay, was driving westbound on Tiffin Avenue at around 3:45 Tuesday afternoon when an SUV being driven by Delylah Hershberger, 17, of McComb, made a left turn onto Tiffin Avenue from H Street and the two vehicles collided.

Police say Brianna was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital for reported pain in her neck, stomach and knee.

Delylah was issued a citation by police.

Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene of the crash.