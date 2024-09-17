Woman Killed When Car Hit By Train

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says a woman was killed when her car was hit by a train in the southern part of the county.

It happened on Township Road 150 near US 68, in Madison Township at around 7:15 Monday night.

The sheriff’s office reports that Eden Lasley, 23, of Findlay, was driving west on Township Road 150 and failed to stop at the stop sign at the railroad crossing on Township Road 150 and was struck by a CSX train.

Her car overturned and came to rest in a field.

She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Assisting on scene were the Arlington Volunteer Fire Department, Appleseed EMS, Hanco EMS, Hancock County EMA, CSX, and R&A Towing.