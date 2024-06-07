‘Youth Thrive’ Free Training Being Offered

(From ADAMHS)

The Hancock County Board of Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) says free training in the ‘Youth Thrive’ framework is available.

What is Youth Thrive?

Youth Thrive is a research-informed framework created by the Center for the Study of Social Policy (CSSP) to support the healthy development of youth ages 9–26. This training will include information on brain and youth development that is based on research in neuroscience, positive youth development, resilience, stress, and the impact of trauma on brain development.

Youth Thrive identifies five factors that can increase the likelihood of adolescents developing into healthy adults. These factors include youth resilience, social connections, knowledge of adolescent development, concrete support in times of need, and cognitive and social-emotional competence. This training will allow participants to explore these factors in depth, which may help youth and agencies understand the relationship between brain development, social and emotional growth, and how to take advantage of learning that occurs during this time.

Who would benefit from this training?

This training will give educators, social workers, policymakers, law enforcement personnel, and other direct-service workers in any setting the knowledge needed to understand young people and promote their long-term well-being.

When and Where?

July 12th, 2024 from 9am-4pm, in room 117 at The Family Center. Lunch will be provided.

How do I sign up?

To register, please use the link below

https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=p1HjQuZV-UuDbniruJ6U-JpO5menoihAhaJgMbvcksdUMzlNNU1WUjc1SlhPT0dBOUxJMU1KM1pQVC4u

If you have any questions please reach out to Ashley Cheney, Email: [email protected] Phone: 567-200-9781