Community Events for Friday, July 19

Mt. Blanchard ‘Heart & Soul’ Community Gathering Today-Sunday at Island Park. Food trucks from 5-8pm, Bingo 6-8pm.

(330-283-7111)

Rawson Proud Town Festival Tomorrow, 2-9pm at the village park. Fireman games, craft & vendor show, food, games, prizes, community parade (6pm), music, kids’ activities, more. Free.

(No contact number)

Ice Cream Social Tomorrow, 4-6pm at Enon Valley Presbyterian Church (US224E). Homemade ice cream, food, baked goods, more. Donations accepted.

(419-387-7144)

Ice Cream Social on Friday, July 26, 4:30-6:30pm at Arcadia United Methodist Church (CR216). Homemade food, ice cream, more. Proceeds benefit City Mission and Arcadia community projects.

(419-894-6030 or 419-348-7852)

16th annual Model Railroad Show & Swap on Saturday, July 27, 10am-4pm and Sunday, July 28, 10am-3pm at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds. Operating layouts, vendors, food, more. Admission $6, 12 & Under Free with adult. Sponsored by the Van Wert County Historical Society.

(419-238-4207)

57th annual McComb Rotary Doc Arbogast Memorial Open on Sunday, August 25 at Hillcrest Golf Club. 4-person scramble format, $75/person. Cost includes a light lunch and dinner. Proceeds benefit the McComb Rotary scholarship fund, child literacy programs and other projects. Call for registration info.

(419-341-1774)