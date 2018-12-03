Community Events for Monday, December 3

Blood Donor Drive on Wednesday, 8:45am-1:45pm at McComb High School. Walk-ins welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Holiday Bazaar & Bake Sale on Wednesday & Thursday, 10am-2pm at the Ottawa Senior Citizens Association (E Third St, Ottawa). Lunch available.

(419-523-5593)

Bluffton University’s 123rd holiday performance of Handel’s “Messiah” will be held on Sunday, 4pm at Yoder Recital Hall. Free, but tickets are required. For info: tickets.bluffton.edu

(No contact number)

Blood Donor Drive on Monday, December 10, Noon-6pm at St. Mary’s Parish Life, Leipsic. Walk-ins welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

The Friends of the Library annual Holiday Bag Sale on Monday, December 10, 1-7pm at the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library Book Cellar.

(419-422-1712)

Blood Donor Drive on Wednesday, December 12, 10am-3pm at the offices of The Courier (W Sandusky St) and Thursday, December 13, 11am-5pm at the Hancock County Red Cross office (Fair St). Walk-ins welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Holiday Healthy Cooking Ideas workshop on Thursday, December 13, 4:30pm at the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library. Free, pre-registration required.

(419-422-1712)

Pancakes with Santa on Saturday, December 15, 9am at the Camp Fire office (W Hardin St), Findlay. $5/Adults, $3/Age 11 & Under. Photos and goodies included.

(419-422-5415)

“Wreaths Across America” in Findlay will be laying wreaths on Saturday, December 15, 10am at Maple Grove Cemetery. Call to donate or volunteer.

(567-208-8848)

Blood Donor Drive on Tuesday, December 18, Noon-5pm at Findlay Evangelical Free Church (Heatherwood Dr). Walk-ins welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Blanchard Valley Center needs volunteer coaches for its Special Olympics sports programs including volleyball, basketball and pep club. Call for more info or to volunteer.

(419-422-6387)

“Noon Year’s Eve” Family Party at the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library on Monday, December 31, 11:30am-12:30pm. Free.

(419-422-1712)