Community Events for Monday, December 31
Blanchard Valley Center needs volunteer coaches for its Special Olympics sports programs including volleyball, basketball and pep club. Call for more info or to volunteer.
(419-422-6387)
“Noon Year’s Eve” Family Party at the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library Today, 11:30am-12:30pm. Free.
(419-422-1712)
Upcoming auditions for Youtheatre productions: A Night of One-Acts (for grades 6-12) on Thursday (performance date is 1/19) and “Honk, Jr” (for grades 1-5) on Monday & Tuesday, January 7-8 (with performances on 3/8-9). For audition and show information: www.mcpa.org/education/youtheatre
(419-423-2787)
Funday Sunday at the University of Findlay Mazza Museum on Sunday, 1:30-3:30pm. This month’s theme is “Off to Neverland” with storytime, activities, games, more. Free.
(419-434-4560)
“Tales for Tots” at the University of Findlay’s Mazza Museum on Wednesday, January 9. Registration at 10:45, storytime at 11am with activities, sign language, music, more. Free, optional sack lunch to follow.
(419-434-4560)
STEM Saturday on January 12 & January 19, 11am at the Children’s Museum of Findlay. Learn about trains and steam engine power with NW Ohio Railroad Preservation. Free with museum admission, for info: www.CMFindlay.com
(567-250-9616)
“Tales for Tots” at the University of Findlay’s Mazza Museum on Wednesday, January 23. Registration at 10:45, storytime at 11am with activities, sign language, music, more. Free, optional sack lunch to follow.
(419-434-4560)
Fire & Ice Gala to benefit Camp Fire Northwest Ohio on Saturday, January 26, 7am at the Hancock Hotel, downtown Findlay. For info and tickets: www.CampFireNWOhio.com
(No contact number)