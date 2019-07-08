Community Events for Monday, July 8

Findlay First Edition Garage Sale Fundraiser on Thursday, 5-8pm, Friday, 8am-6pm & Saturday, 8am-Noon at FHS. A special ticketed pre-sale will be held on Thursday, 1-3pm ($25). Donations will be accepted through 7/10. Call for info, to make donations or purchase pre-sale tickets.

(419-306-9834 or 419-681-5255)

4th annual Ride to Remember Motorcycle Run on Saturday. Registration at 10:30am at Garner Trucking (CR313), kickstands up at Noon. Final stop at the Findlay AmVets with dinner and live music 6-9pm. $20/rider or $25/couple (pre-registration discount available). Proceeds benefit Wreaths Across America.

(419-722-0302 or 419-672-1095)

Dinner & Gospel Concert on Sunday at the Iron Skillet Restaurant, North Baltimore. Dinner at 5pm, music at 6pm featuring Mark & Cindy Maynard and Rod Truman.

(419-704-0242 or 419-934-5456)

The Jeff Little Trio in concert on Sunday, 7:30pm at the Wainwright Amphitheatre at Foundation Park, Fostoria. Free, presented by the City of Fostoria and Community Arts Council.

(No contact number)

Rawson Proud Town Festival on Saturday, July 20, 2-9pm at the village park. Fireman games, craft & vendor show, food, games, prizes, community parade (6pm), music, kids’ activities, more. Free.

(No contact number)

Ice Cream Social on Saturday, July 20, 4-6pm at Enon Valley Presbyterian Church (US224E). Homemade ice cream, food, baked goods, more. Donations accepted.

(419-387-7144)

Ice Cream Social on Friday, July 26, 4:30-6:30pm at Arcadia United Methodist Church (CR216). Homemade food, ice cream, more. Proceeds benefit City Mission and Arcadia community projects.

(419-894-6030 or 419-348-7852)