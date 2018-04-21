Community Events for Saturday, April 21

All-you-can-eat Pancake Breakfast Today, 8-11am at Fins Seafood & Grille (Broad Ave). Cost is $7, proceeds benefit Pierce’s Crew to help local autism and special needs families with the cost of therapy programs.

(No contact number)

All-you-can-eat Pancake Breakfast Today, 8am-Noon at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church (S Main St). $6/Adults, $4/Age 10 & Under. Proceeds benefit Christian Clearing House.

(419-422-2222)

The local MLB Pitch, Hit & Run competition will be held Today, 10am at The Marathon Diamonds at the Cube (N Main St). Age divisions for boys and girls age 7-14. Sponsored by the City of Findlay Recreation Department. More info: www.PitchHitRun.com

(419-424-7176)

The Putnam County District Library will host an informational seminar on Powers of Attorney & Trustee Investment Powers on Monday, 6:30pm at the Columbus Grove location and Thursday, 6:30pm at the Ottawa location. Free, registration recommended. For info: www.MyPCDL.org

(419-523-3747)

“Walk a Mile In Her Shoes” to benefit Open Arms Domestic Violence and Rape Crisis Services on Saturday, April 28, 10:30am at Riverside Park, with a Kickoff Party on Friday, April 27, 5-7pm at The Gathering (Cost $20, call for tickets). To register as a walker, team or volunteer, visit: www.OpenArmsFindlay.com

(419-420-9261)

The 8th annual Backyard Mission Trip will be held on Saturday, April 28. The Findlay Ministerial Association is accepting applications for service projects and volunteers to complete them. For info, call or visit www.FindlayMA.org

(419-379-4903)

4th annual Spring Arts and Crafts Show & Classic Car Show on Saturday, April 28 at the Bloomdale Community Center (SR18). Craft show 9am-3pm, Car show 11am-2pm, Silent auction 9am-2pm. Proceeds benefit Cancer Patient Services.

(No contact number)

The Wyandot Memorial Hospital Guild Annual Tea will be held on Monday, April 30, 1:30pm at the hospital conference room. Annual membership dues are $2.

(904-305-3600)

Challenged Champions Equestrian Center is seeking volunteers for their spring session and beyond. Daytime & evening opportunities available, training provided. For info: www.ChallengedChampions.com

(419-235-0626)

The Bluffton Musical May Day musical “[title of show]” will be staged Friday & Saturday, May 4-5, 7:30pm. Reserved seats $15, call the BU box office or online at tickets.bluffton.edu

(419-358-3239)

Spring Geranium Sale on Friday, May 11, 9am-8pm and Saturday, May 12, 9am-Noon at St. Michael’s Church (Bright Rd). Cost $19, flats & baskets available in a variety of colors. Proceeds benefit Hancock County Right to Life.

(419-423-2281)

“Color Me Happy” Walk & 5K to fight the stigma of mental illness on Saturday, May 19 at Riverside Park. Registration at 9am, walk/run at 10am, family events until 3pm. Registration $45/Adults, $10/Age 6-12. Sponsored by NAMI of Hancock County. For info: www.NAMIHancockCounty.org

(419-425-5988)

The Findlay “Great Strides” Walk to cure Cystic Fibrosis will be Sunday, May 20 at Riverbend. Check-in at 1pm, walk begins at 2pm. For info: www.CFF.org/GreatStrides

(248-269-8759)

7th annual Golf For Kids’ Sake to benefit Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Putnam County on Sunday, June 24 at Pike Run Golf Club, Ottawa. Shotgun start at 1pm. For info or to register: www.BBBSwco.com

(419-222-8500)