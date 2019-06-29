Community Events for Saturday, June 29

Bluffton Farmers Market Today, 8:30am-Noon at the Citizens National Bank parking lot on Main St.

(No contact number)

Tiffin Historic Trust 2019 Garden Tour Tomorrow, Noon-5pm (rain or shine). Cost $10, tickets and self-guided maps available at the Grammes-Brown House.

(419-618-9728)

Findlay First Edition Garage Sale Fundraiser on Thursday, July 11, 5-8pm, Friday, July 12, 8am-6pm & Saturday, July 13, 8am-Noon at FHS. A special ticketed pre-sale will be held on Thursday, 1-3pm ($25). Donations will be accepted through 7/10. Call for info, to make donations or purchase pre-sale tickets.

(419-306-9834 or 419-681-5255)

4th annual Ride to Remember Motorcycle Run on Saturday, July 13. Registration at 10:30am at Garner Trucking (CR313), kickstands up at Noon. Final stop at the Findlay AmVets with dinner and live music 6-9pm. $20/rider or $25/couple (pre-registration discount available). Proceeds benefit Wreaths Across America.

(419-722-0302 or 419-672-1095)

Dinner & Gospel Concert on Sunday, July 14 at the Iron Skillet Restaurant, North Baltimore. Dinner at 5pm, music at 6pm featuring Mark & Cindy Maynard and Rod Truman.

(419-704-0242 or 419-934-5456)

Rawson Proud Town Festival on Saturday, July 20, 2-9pm at the village park. Fireman games, craft & vendor show, food, games, prizes, community parade (6pm), music, kids’ activities, more. Free.

(No contact number)

Ice Cream Social on Saturday, July 20, 4-6pm at Enon Valley Presbyterian Church (US224E). Homemade ice cream, food, baked goods, more. Donations accepted.

(419-387-7144)