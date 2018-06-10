Community Events for Sunday, June 10

The 29th Julie Cole Charity Golf Classic will be held Tomorrow at the Findlay Country Club. Grounds pass admission (including lunch) is $10, call for tickets. Proceeds benefit Bridge Hospice, the BVHS Center for Simulation & Clinical Excellence and the Julie Cole Junior Golf Fund.

(419-423-5457)

Marcus Landin Memorial Benefit on Saturday, June 16 at Four Seasons Park, Kalida. 5K Run/Walk at 8am, Chicken BBQ (11am-1pm), Silent Auction, more. Call for BBQ tickets.

(419-234-8672)

The annual Mark Gillfillan 5K Memorial Run/Walk will be held on Friday, June 22 at Riverdale School. Registration at 5:30pm, event begins at 7pm. Cost $20 for the 5K, $12 for the one-mile memorial walk and $10 for the kids (age 8 & under) quarter-mile fun run. Proceeds benefit the Mark Gillfillan Scholarship Fund. For info: www.5K4Mark.com

(419-722-8020)

The Original Reunion Band in concert on Saturday, June 23, 6-10pm at the Findlay Elks at Northridge. Food, raffles, more. Free admission, proceeds and donations benefit Flag City Honor Flight.

(No contact number)

7th annual Golf For Kids’ Sake to benefit Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Putnam County on Sunday, June 24 at Pike Run Golf Club, Ottawa. Shotgun start at 1pm. For info or to register: www.BBBSwco.com

(419-222-8500)

12th annual Car Show & Chicken BBQ on Saturday, July 7 at County Line Church (N Hardin Rd), Harrod. Registration 11am, awards at 3pm. Entry fee $10. BBQ 11am-2pm, $8 in advance (call for tickets). For info: www.CountyLikeCOB.com

(419-649-5364)