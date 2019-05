Community Events for Sunday, May 5

The BGSU Department of Theatre and Film presents Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” Today, 2pm at the Wolfe Center for the Arts. Advance tickets $15/Adults, $10/Seniors, $5/Students at www.bgsu.edu/arts or $20 at the door.

(419-372-8171)

Blood Donation Drive on Wednesday, 8am-1pm at Arlington High School and Friday, Noon-6pm at Fostoria Church of God. Walk-in’s welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

All-you-can-eat Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, May 11, 8am-Noon at the DOCK at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church. $6/Adults, $4/Under Age 10. Proceeds benefit Christian Clearing House.

(No contact number)

Dance Party on Saturday, May 11, 7-11pm at the Findlay Moose Lodge (W Main-Cross). Admission $10/person.

(No contact number)

Blood Donation Drive on Tuesday, May 14, Noon-6pm at the Kalida Knights of Columbus. Walk-in’s welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Blood Donation Drive on Saturday, May 18, 9am-2pm at the Findlay Moose Lodge (W Main-Cross). Walk-in’s welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Millstream Woodcarvers Show on Saturday, May 18, 10am-5pm at their workshop (2230 Blanchard Ave). Free admission.

(No contact number)

5th annual Spring Arts & Crafts and Classic Car Show on Saturday, May 18 at the Bloomdale Community Center. Craft show 9am-3pm, car show 11am-2pm. Proceeds benefit Cancer Patient Services.

(No contact number)

Red Cross “Gala on the Green” Fundraiser on Saturday, May 18, 7pm at the Findlay Country Club. Food, entertainment, silent auction, more. Tickets $150/person. For info: RedCross.org/GalaOnTheGreen2019

(419-422-9322)

Chicken & Pork Chop BBQ on Sunday, May 19, 11am-1:30pm at Ottawa Fire Station 100 (Agner St). Cost $8, carry-out only. Proceeds benefit the Ottawa Volunteer Fire Association.

(419-523-4299 or 419-523-5039)

Blood Donation Drives on Tuesday, May 21, Noon-6pm at the Miller City Sportsman’s Club and Wednesday, May 22, Noon-6pm at the Meadows of Leipsic. Walk-in’s welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Blood Donation Drive on Thursday, May 23, 11am-5pm at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church (S Main St). Walk-in’s welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Car, Truck, Motorcycle & Tractor Show on Saturday, May 25 at Carey Waterworks Park. Registration at 10am, show 1-4pm, Awards at 4pm. Registration $10 (spectator admission Free). Food, prizes, craft show, more. Sponsored by Carey VFW Post 3759, proceeds benefit VFW Ohio charities.

(419-721-8014)

Bowling Tournament Fundraiser for the Bluffton Child Development Center on Friday, June 14, 6pm at Southgate Lanes, Bluffton. $20/person.

(419-358-8222)

Danny Payne Memorial Golf Outing on Saturday, July 20 at Red Hawk Run. Cost $75/player, $300/team. Proceeds benefit the American Heart Association. Call for info.

(419-619-6488)