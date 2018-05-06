Community Events for Sunday, May 6

Blood Donation Drive on Tuesday, 8am-1pm at Good Hope Lutheran Church, Arlington. Walk-ins welcome, or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Blood Donation Drive on Thursday, 9am-3pm at the Findlay Family YMCA (E Lincoln St). Walk-ins welcome, or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Maxwell Meyers Memorial Golf Classic & Mutt Strut on Friday at Red Hawk Run. Golf registration $150/person, Mutt Strut $25. Proceeds benefit the Humane Society, for info: www.HancockHumaneSociety.com

(419-423-1664)

Spring Geranium Sale on Friday, May 11, 9am-8pm and Saturday, May 12, 9am-Noon at St. Michael’s Church (Bright Rd). Cost $19, flats & baskets available in a variety of colors. Proceeds benefit Hancock County Right to Life.

(419-423-2281)

Blood Donation Drive on Wednesday, May 16, Noon-6pm at Parkview Christian Church (SR12E). Walk-ins welcome, or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

“Color Me Happy” Walk & 5K to fight the stigma of mental illness on Saturday, May 19 at Riverside Park. Registration at 9am, walk/run at 10am, family events until 3pm. Registration $45/Adults, $10/Age 6-12. Sponsored by NAMI of Hancock County. For info: www.NAMIHancockCounty.org

(419-425-5988)

The Findlay “Great Strides” Walk to cure Cystic Fibrosis will be Sunday, May 20 at Riverbend. Check-in at 1pm, walk begins at 2pm. For info: www.CFF.org/GreatStrides

(248-269-8759)

Blood Donation Drives this week on Monday, May 21, Noon-6pm at the Kalida Knights of Columbus and Tuesday, May 22, Noon-6pm at the Meadows of Leipsic. Walk-ins welcome, or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Blood Donation Drives this week on Tuesday, May 22, 11am-5pm at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church (S Main St); on Wednesday, May 23, 3am-2pm at Hearthside Foods, McComb and on Friday, May 25, Noon-6pm at First Presbyterian Church (S Main St). Walk-ins welcome, or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

7th annual Golf For Kids’ Sake to benefit Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Putnam County on Sunday, June 24 at Pike Run Golf Club, Ottawa. Shotgun start at 1pm. For info or to register: www.BBBSwco.com

(419-222-8500)