Community Events for Sunday, September 2

Hog Roast Today, 11am at Findlay Bible Methodist Church (Stadium Dr). Live music at 1pm.

(419-422-3125)

Teen Read-a-Thon (for grades 6-12) on Tuesday, 6-8pm at the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library. Bring a book to read and enjoy pizza. Free. For info: www.FindlayLibrary.org

(419-422-1712)

Putnam County ALS Benefit Golf Outing & Walk on Saturday, September 8 at Pike Run Golf Club, Ottawa. Golf outing at 8:30am, walk and balloon release commemorating ALS patients at 11am.

(No contact number)

Chicken BBQ on Sunday, September 9, Noon-2pm at Houcktown United Methodist Church. Cost $7 in advance, call for tickets. Dine-in or carry-out.

(419-889-5180)

Gospel Concert by The Thurstons on Sunday, September 9, 6pm at Upper Room Church of God (W Bigelow Ave). Concert is free, food to follow for $3/plate.

(419-422-8017)

4th annual “Touch a Truck” Day on Saturday, September 15, 10am-2pm at the Hancock County Fairgrounds. Big rigs and heavy equipment from farm implements to semi trucks on display, Tractor rides, test drive demonstrations, skilled trade demos, farm safety information, more. Free.

(No contact number)

“Light & Hope” – A vigil to bring awareness to the issue of suicide prevention on Sunday, September 16, 6-9pm at Dorney Plaza, downtown Findlay. Presented by NAMI and Hancock County ADAMHS. For info: www.NAMIofHancock.org

(No contact number)

A Wellness Program on HPV Vaccinations, Preventable Cancers and Colon Cancer Prevention on Wednesday, September 19, 6:30pm at the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library’s Lindamood Room. Free, call to register. For info: www.FindlayLibrary.org

(419-422-1712)

Spoons Game Night for teens (for grades 6-12) on Thursday, September 20, 6:30pm at the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library. Free. For info: www.FindlayLibrary.org

(419-422-1712)

Hancock County Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held on Saturday, September 22, 9am at the University of Findlay Koehler Center. Games, entertainment, crafts, music, kids’ zone, food, more. For info and to register: www.alz.org/nwohio/walk

(800-272-3900)

Presentation on Human Trafficking on Tuesday, September 25, 6:30pm at the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library’s Lindamood Room. Free, no registration required. For info: www.FindlayLibrary.org

(419-422-1712)

The Findlay-Hancock County Public Library will host a Robotics Program for kids on Friday, September 28, 2pm in the Children’s Program Room. Free for grades 2-6. For info: www.FindlayLibrary.org

(419-422-1712)

Designer Purse Bingo on Saturday, October 27 at the Findlay Elks at Northridge. Pre-party at 5pm, Bingo at 7pm. Cost $40, including appetizers, door prizes, more. Proceeds to benefit the Elks Building Fund. For info: www.FindlayElks.org

(No contact number)