Community Events for Thursday, June 13

The SummerREAD Family Night Kickoff Today, 6:30pm at the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library. Entertainment by expert juggler Brian Koenig of the Cincinnati Circus. Free.

(419-422-1712)

St. Michael’s Parish Festival Tomorrow, 4:30-10pm. Food, live music, games, inflatables, more. Free admission.

(419-422-2646)

Festival of Wheels Tomorrow, 5-9pm in Downtown Bluffton. Antique & classic cars, trucks, tractors, motorcycles, fire engines, golf carts and more. Main St. cruise begins at 8pm. Free, sponsored by the Bluffton Lions Club.

(No contact number)

Bowling Tournament Fundraiser for the Bluffton Child Development Center Tomorrow, 6pm at Southgate Lanes, Bluffton. $20/person.

(419-358-8222)

10th annual Mark Gillfillan Memorial 5K Run/1-mile Walk/Kids Fun Run on Friday, June 21 at Riverdale High School. Registration 5:30pm. $20 for the 5K, $12 for the Walk & $10 for the Kids Fun Run (age 8 & Under). Proceeds benefit the Mark Gillfillan Scholarship Fund. For info: www.5K4Mark.com

(419-722-8020)

All-you-can-eat Fish Fry on Saturday, June 22, 5pm at the So-Han-Co Sportsman’s Club (TR31), Arlington. Cost $9/Adults, $5/Age 12 & Under.

(No contact number)

Benefit Dinner and Concert featuring the Anything Goes Rhythm & Blues Band on Saturday, June 22, 6-10pm at the Findlay Elks Club. Food by Amigo’s Catering, prizes, silent auction, more. Cost $20, proceeds benefit Special Needs Parent Support. For info: www.SpecialNeedsParentSupportOfNWOH.org

(419-306-7428)

Findlay First Edition Garage Sale Fundraiser on Thursday, July 11, 5-8pm, Friday, July 12, 8am-6pm & Saturday, July 13, 8am-Noon at FHS. A special ticketed pre-sale will be held on Thursday, 1-3pm ($25). Donations will be accepted through 7/10. Call for info, to make donations or purchase pre-sale tickets.

(419-306-9834 or 419-681-5255)

Danny Payne Memorial Golf Outing on Saturday, July 20 at Red Hawk Run. Cost $75/player, $300/team. Proceeds benefit the American Heart Association. Call for info.

(419-619-6488)