Community Events for Tuesday, May 28

Group Dance Lessons every Tuesday at the Findlay Elks. Doors open at 6:00, lessons begin at 6:30. $10/Adults, $8/Students (cash only) at the door. No partner necessary.

(419-722-0337)

Friends of the Putnam County District Library annual Used Book Sale on Tuesday & Wednesday, June 4-5, 9am-8pm at the 4th Street Gym, Ottawa. Hardback and paperback books of all kinds, CDs, DVDs, records, electronics, more. Proceeds to benefit library locations throughout Putnam County.

(419-615-8303)

Bowling Tournament Fundraiser for the Bluffton Child Development Center on Friday, June 14, 6pm at Southgate Lanes, Bluffton. $20/person.

(419-358-8222)

Benefit Dinner and Concert featuring the Anything Goes Rhythm & Blues Band on Saturday, June 22, 6-10pm at the Findlay Elks Club. Food by Amigo’s Catering, prizes, silent auction, more. Cost $20, proceeds benefit Special Needs Parent Support. For info: www.SpecialNeedsParentSupportOfNWOH.org

(419-306-7428)

Danny Payne Memorial Golf Outing on Saturday, July 20 at Red Hawk Run. Cost $75/player, $300/team. Proceeds benefit the American Heart Association. Call for info.

(419-619-6488)