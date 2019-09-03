Community Events for Tuesday, September 3

Chicken BBQ on Sunday, Noon-2pm at Houcktown United Methodist Church (dine-in or carry-out). Cost $7, call for tickets.

(419-889-5180)

Careers in Cybersecurity Open House for students age 14-20 on Thursday, September 12, 6-7:30pm at CentraComm Findlay (S Main St). Call for more info or to RSVP.

(567-245-1259)

The 2019 Hancock County Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held on Saturday, September 14 at the UF Koehler Center. Check-in at 9am, Walk begins at 10am. For info: www.ALZ.org/NWOhio/Walk

(No contact number)

Open House at the American Legion Post 3, Findlay (W Front St) on Saturday, September 14, Noon-7pm as part of their 100th Anniversary.

(No contact number)

Chicken BBQ Dinner on Sunday, September 15, Noon-1:30pm at Gilboa United Methodist Church. Cost $8.50, proceeds benefit mission work of the church women’s group ‘The Chapel Belles’.

(No contact number)

Community Gospel Sing with Dino & Cheryl Kartsonakis on Monday, September 16, 7pm at the Van Buren HS auditorium. Anyone age 12+ are invited to join the community choir for this event. Call for rehearsal info.

(419-299-3911)

Findlay Hope House Golf Outing on Friday, September 20 at Lakeland Golf Course, Fostoria. Registration at 8am, shotgun start at 9am. 4-person scramble, cost $50/person (includes breakfast and lunch). Proceeds benefit Findlay Hope House for the Homeless. For info: LakelandGC.com

(No contact number)

Gospel Concert on Saturday, September 21 at 50 North (E Melrose Ave). Featured performers include Dan Bayes, One Voice, The Seekers and The Foresters. Dinner at 5pm ($6), music begins at 6pm. Offering taken to support ministry work.

(419-423-1725)