14th Annual Helping Hands Food Drive Kicks Off Wednesday

The University of Findlay is seeking your help Wednesday during the annual Helping Hands’ Food Drive.

Last year, the food drive crushed their goal, donating over 111,000 pounds of food to CHOPIN Hall.

This year, UF is trying to raise 115,000 pounds of food during the 12-hour event.

Drop-off sites will be available at the Alumni Memorial Union and the Henderson Dining Hall from 7:30 am to 7:30 pm and at both Walmarts from 11 am to 7 pm.

You can drop off non-perishable food, such as peanut butter and canned vegetables, which havent passed their expiration dates.