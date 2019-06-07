3rd Annual Findlay Air Expo Kicks Off Tomorrow

06/07/19 – 12:50 P.M.

The 3rd annual Findlay Air Expo will be coming to the Findlay Airport this weekend. Airport manager Matt McVicker explained that they will have free parking off location…

People were concerned about getting to and finding parking at the airport due to the closure of Lima Avenue. McVicker said that having the shuttle makes it easier for people to attend.

The event will feature a few options for aircraft rides.

McVicker added that they will also have a car show involved. The event is this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Findlay Airport.