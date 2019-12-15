A Little Snow In The Forecast, Advisory Issued For Some

Findlay and Hancock County could see some snow, and some other areas are under an advisory.

Forecasters say Findlay could see up to an inch of snow from late Sunday into early Monday.

Monday is forecast to be cloudy with a high of 36.

Then there’s a chance of around an inch of snow late Monday into early Tuesday.

Other areas, like Hardin County, are under a Winter Weather Advisory from 5 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday.

Forecasters say a few inches of snow could mix with some freezing rain, causing a light glaze of ice and leading to problems for the Monday morning commute in Hardin County.