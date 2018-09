9/7/18 – 5:30 A.M.

You might have noticed several purple ribbons tied around street lights in Fostoria recently. The ribbons are part of a campaign to bring addiction awareness to the community. Meredith Breech approached the city about the campaign after losing loved ones to overdoses.

Breech hopes the effort will help people get into recovery. She says there are many rehab and recovery programs throughout the area.

MORE: The Courier