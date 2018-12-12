Amendment To Senate Bill Could Boost Flood Mitigation Funding

12/12/18 – 4:59 A.M.

A bill in the Ohio house could provide around $15 million for flood mitigation funding for the Blanchard River. Alliance Economic Director Tim Mayle says this is a result of better collaboration by local groups to address the problem…

Mayle says the money could help pay to look at flood solutions along Eagle Creek…

If the legislature passes Senate Bill 51, Governor John Kasich would still have to sign off on it. The $15 million would require a 20 percent local match.