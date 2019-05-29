American Heart Association Teaming With Businesses To Promote Healthy Lifestyles

5/29/19 – 5:04 A.M.

An effort is underway in Hancock County to have employers encourage their employees to develop healthy habits. The American Heart Association is distributing kits through area businesses that introduce a new health topic each month.

Kerri Rochelle is the community and development director for the American Heart Associations Maumee office, and says the kits have educational handouts and ideas for suggested activities. Rochelle says the goal is to make it easy and inexpensive for employers to put the program in place. So far she has handed out around 50 kits, and has some more available.

The kits are free to area businesses. Marathon Petroleum and Cooper Tire contributed extra money to help launch the program. Both companies are longtime sponsors of the American Heart Association.

