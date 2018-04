04/05/18 – 5:16 P.M.

Christian Clearing House is having it’s annual garage sale this weekend. CCH’s Tammy Stahl said that the money will go to help community members.

Tammy Stahl

Stahl said that all of the items at the garage sale are donated. The event will be on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 1 – 4 p.m. at Brinkman’s County Corner Green House on East Sandusky Street.