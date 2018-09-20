Arlington EMT Working At UN General Assembly Meeting

9/20/18 – 6:41 A.M.

An emergency medical technician from Arlington will provide medical support for the 73rd United Nations General Assembly in New York this weekend. Paul Beidelschies serves as a member of the National Disaster Medical System?s disaster medical assistance team.

Medical teams provide advanced life support and basic medical care to the thousands of people from around the nation attending the two-and-a-half-week event.

MORE: The Courier