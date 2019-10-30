Artists Getting Ready For Findlay Art Walk
Findlay will be having an art walk this coming weekend.
Visit Findlay community relations and development manager Danielle Wilkin explained that Friday evening will be about celebrating art.
Artists will set up at various shops and restaurants with their art.
Wilkin added that the artists will be mostly from Findlay and Hancock County but will also feature a few artists from other parts of northwest Ohio.
You can find more information and a map of locations here.