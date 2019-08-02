August Is Bus Safety Month

[WFIN] – Most kids will be heading back to school later this month, which is why August is school bus safety month.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Findlay Post reports there were nearly 4,000 accidents involving school buses in Ohio from 2016 to 2018. Of those accidents, 4 people were killed and over 1,200 people were injured. None of those killed were on a school bus.

You’re required to stop at least 10 feet in front of or behind a school bus with flashing lights. You can’t resume driving until the bus starts moving.