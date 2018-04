04/20/18 – 4:35 P.M.

Ben Roethlisberger and 9 other Steelers players will be coming to Findlay in June. They are coming for a charity softball game on June 10th. The players will split up five per team and be joined by local celebrities. The proceeds will benefit the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation. Tickets are available through the Findlay High School Athletic Department.